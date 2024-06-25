Home / India News / CBI examines Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, to appear in trial court on Wed

CBI examines Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, to appear in trial court on Wed

CBI examined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Monday and recorded his statement related to the excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal, Tihar jail
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 12:12 AM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, examined and recorded the statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in relation to the Excise Policy case, a day before the Supreme Court's (SC's) hearing. 

According to a report news agency ANI, CBI also got permission for Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court on Wednesday. He will be produced before the court Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court suspended a trial court's order to grant bail to Kejriwal, holding that the lower court did not "appropriately appreciate" the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On the CBI action, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Delhi CM in a "fake case".

In his video message posted on X, Singh said, "We have learnt from reliable sources that the BJP-led Centre has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers at a time when there is a huge possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the SC. They have planned to frame him in a fake case by the CBI and get him arrested. The entire country is watching the atrocities of the BJP. How will one get justice in such circumstances? People will stand up against this."

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

