Centre approves Aadhaar-based authentication of candidates in UPSC exams

The central government on Wednesday allowed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to implement Aadhaar-based authentication to verify candidates' identities on a voluntary basis. This new measure will be applicable both during the registration process and at various stages of examinations and recruitment.

The decision, formalised in a notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions yesterday, aims to enhance the integrity of the examination process.

The UPSC will now be able to use Aadhaar's Yes/No or e-KYC authentication facilities for identity verification on its 'one time registration' portal and throughout the recruitment process.

The ministry’s notification cites the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, and the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, as the legislative framework supporting this decision. The UPSC is required to comply with all relevant provisions of the Act, rules, and directives issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which manages the Aadhaar system.

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's candidature cancelled

The latest development comes in the wake of recent actions taken by the UPSC against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, whose provisional candidature was cancelled after it was discovered that she had fraudulently availed herself of additional attempts in the civil services examination. Khedkar, who was accused of manipulating her identity and misusing quotas such as the Other Backward Classes (OBC) non-creamy layer category, was permanently barred from all future UPSC exams and recruitment processes.

The UPSC's decision to adopt Aadhaar-based authentication is likely to be seen as a response to such incidents, aiming to prevent identity fraud and ensure that only eligible candidates participate in its examinations.

The UPSC, conducts 14 major exams annually, including the prestigious civil services examination for posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), as well as various recruitment tests for Group 'A' and Group 'B' positions, has been exploring advanced technologies to uphold the integrity of its processes.

In June, the commission announced plans to introduce facial recognition and artificial intelligence-based CCTV surveillance systems to combat cheating and impersonation. It invited bids for two key technological solutions: Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and facial recognition of candidates, and live AI-based CCTV surveillance during examinations.

These measures are expected to bolster the UPSC’s examination processes, which attract thousands of candidates across the country every year. By incorporating advanced identity verification and monitoring techniques, the commission seeks to maintain the highest standards of fairness and transparency in its recruitment procedures.



