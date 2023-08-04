Centre extends deadline for track and trace system for pharma exports

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended the deadline for implementing the Track and Trace system for pharmaceutical and drug exports until 1 February 2024. The extension applies to both Small Scale Industries (SSI) and non-SSI manufactured drugs.

This move follows a series of notifications intended to establish a procedural framework for implementing the Track and Trace system for drug formulation export consignments.

The Track and Trace system, which involves maintaining a Parent-Child relationship at packaging levels and uploading data onto the Central Portal, is a critical measure for increasing transparency in the pharmaceutical supply chain. It allows for tracking the movement of drug consignments through various stages of packaging and distribution.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, the Director General of Foreign Trade, employed the authority granted by Paragraph 2.04 of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 to alter the provisions of Para 2.90A of the Handbook of Procedure-2015-20.