The Ministry of Rural Development has issued guidelines for ombudspersons and appellate authorities under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, strengthening the mechanism for grievance redressal and accountability in the implementation of the rural employment programme.

Under the guidelines, a dedicated ombudsperson at the district level will address complaints relating to job cards, employment, wage payments, delay compensation, worksite facilities, muster rolls and denial of statutory entitlements.

The mechanism will also cover complaints of discrimination, harassment and violations of workers' rights, including those of women and vulnerable groups.

According to the guidelines, the pool of eligible candidates for appointment as ombudspersons has been expanded to include people with experience in rural development, public administration, law, academics, social work and management. Provisions relating to their tenure and remuneration have also been revised.

The guidelines provide for a dedicated digital platform to facilitate online registration and tracking of complaints, recording of proceedings, uploading of awards and monitoring of action taken. Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs taken during field visits will also be used to strengthen documentation and transparency in the grievance redressal process. The ombudspersons will be required to attend at least three social audit public hearings or gram sabhas every month to hear citizens' concerns and facilitate follow-up action. Social audit findings and community feedback, along with individual complaints, will help identify discrepancies and initiate corrective action under prescribed procedures. The ministry said the framework complements other accountability measures under the VB-G RAM G programme, including digital monitoring, public disclosure and social audits.