The Andhra Pradesh government has amended its Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy 4.0 to align it with the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM Semicon 2.0), the Centre's chip incentive programme. Under the amendment, the state will match 100 per cent of the Centre's capital support for silicon fabs, display fabs and chip packaging projects.

The amendment was notified on Monday. With the state's additional support, a silicon fab approved under Semicon 2.0 can receive combined incentives covering 80 per cent of its eligible capital cost, comprising 40 per cent from the Centre and 40 per cent from Andhra Pradesh.

Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor, discrete and display fabs, along with advanced packaging units, can receive combined support of 70 per cent. Legacy packaging units are eligible for 50 per cent. In its comparison with other states, Andhra Pradesh said its 80 per cent support for silicon fabs was higher than the incentives offered by Odisha (65 per cent), Tamil Nadu (65 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (60 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (60 per cent) and Gujarat (56 per cent). "Andhra Pradesh wants to be the place where India builds its chips, from design to fab to packaging. By matching the Centre's support rupee for rupee, giving investors one window and building the talent they need, we are making it simpler and cheaper to build a fab here than anywhere else in the country," said Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The amended policy covers all 10 Semicon 2.0 categories across six pillars: design, machines and materials, fabs, packaging, research and development, and talent. For chip design, the state will provide an additional 50 per cent of the Centre's support. Commercial design startups can receive combined seed funding of up to ₹22.5 crore, including up to ₹7.5 crore from the state. Under the deployment-linked incentive, Andhra Pradesh will provide an additional 4.5 per cent of net sales on top of the Centre's 9 per cent, taking the combined incentive to 13.5 per cent. This is capped at ₹45 crore per application and ₹180 crore per company.

For semiconductor machines and materials, the state will provide 18 per cent of the capital cost in addition to the Centre's 30 per cent, taking the combined capital support to 48 per cent, along with the Centre's production-linked incentive. Assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) units will receive state support matching 100 per cent of the Centre's capital assistance. For research and development and talent-related projects, the state will provide 25 per cent of the eligible project cost, with combined Centre and state support capped at 75 per cent. The state's incentives are capped at 50 per cent of eligible fixed capital investment, while support from all sources is capped at 90 per cent. The state's share will be released after each tranche of central assistance, following the same schedule.

The state is planning a dedicated Andhra Pradesh Semiconductor Park spread across approximately 5,000 acres at Tirupati to develop a manufacturing and supplier cluster covering the entire semiconductor value chain. The park will be operated by a public-private partnership company with an investor-led board, including up to three government nominees. It will offer developed land, shared industrial cleanrooms, high-voltage power with redundancy, ultrapure water, natural gas and specialty gases, effluent treatment and water recycling facilities, testing laboratories, logistics infrastructure, and research and training centres. The Andhra Pradesh Semiconductor Growth & Innovation Council (APSGIC) will serve as a single point of contact for investors.

It will have an Oversight Council chaired by the chief minister and a chief executive officer-led Apex Committee comprising experts. The committee will appraise projects, recommend state incentives and coordinate clearances, land allocation, power and water requirements, as well as engagement with ISM and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The state will also establish the AP Semiconductor Research & Innovation Centre (AP-SRIC) as a not-for-profit company with independent professional management. The centre will initially operate from IIT Tirupati before moving to the proposed semiconductor park, with photonics identified as its first area of focus. In addition, the AP Semiconductor Training & Capacity Building Centre (AP-STCC) will be established within the park. Its training curriculum will be designed in collaboration with industry and universities in Andhra Pradesh.

Companies will receive a training subsidy of ₹10,000 per trainee per month for six months. Mega projects involving investments of ₹1,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore and ultra-mega projects exceeding ₹5,000 crore can receive customised incentive packages. These will be decided on a case-by-case basis by the State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by the chief minister. The amended policy will remain valid for five years or until a new policy replaces it. The amendments take effect from now, while benefits already granted under the existing policy will remain protected. Projects that do not fall under Semicon 2.0 will be eligible for a power subsidy of ₹3 per unit for five years from the start of commercial production, along with incentives available under the state's industrial or electronics policies.