Home / India News / Centre lodges strong protest with Britain over visit of envoy to PoK

Centre lodges strong protest with Britain over visit of envoy to PoK

The ministry of external affairs said such "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "unacceptable"

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the MEA said | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India has registered a strong protest with the UK over the visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.

The ministry of external affairs said such "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "unacceptable".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on January 10," it said.

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the MEA said.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," it said in a statement.

Also Read

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game set to roll out globally on Nov 10

International Mountain Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will merge with India on its own, says VK Singh

Pran Pratishtha prep: Ram Temple trust holds meeting with govt officials

Cinema daily shows up to 623 in 2022, theatre attendance drops: Delhi govt

ED arrests 5 people in money laundering case linked to Rajasthan paper leak

Goa govt introduces regenerative tourism to focus on 11 spiritual sites

Commercial operationalisation of Navi Mumbai airport by March 2025: Scindia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CentreBritainPakistan occupied kasmirKashmir

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story