Centre to conduct 12 national good governance webinars for officials

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances will hold webinars with district collectors and other officers on good governance initiatives

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances will hold webinars with district collectors and other officers on good governance initiatives that won the prime minister's awards for excellence in public administration with the objective of greater dissemination and replication.

In pursuance of the directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DARPG under the Personnel Ministry will conduct 12 National Good Governance webinars in 2023-24, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The prime minister has directed the DARPG to hold virtual conferences/ webinars with district collectors and other officers to which past award winners of the PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration will be invited, it said.

The webinars are to be held on the last Friday of every month, it said.

The National Good Governance Webinar for June 2023 will be held on Friday on the theme Samagra Shiksha", the order said.

The speakers would be the district collectors of Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, and Mehsana, Gujarat.

"District collectors of all districts of India and secretaries of administrative reforms, state administrative training institutes and central training institutes, officials of concerned line departments of state governments would be participating in these webinars," the statement said.

In 2022-23, the DARPG conducted 13 National Good Governance webinars from April 2022 to April 2023 to encourage dissemination and replication of the award-winning nominations under the scheme of the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

Each webinar was attended by about 1,000 officials from line departments, state governments, and District Collectors.

"The vice president released the compendium of the National Good Governance webinar series 2022-23 on 20th April 2023 in the inaugural session of Civil Services Day events 2023," it added.

