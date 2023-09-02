Home / India News / Centre working for welfare of 2-3 billionaires: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt

Centre working for welfare of 2-3 billionaires: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt

The Wayanad MP claimed that the BJP calls tribal communities vanvasi' instead of Adivasi' because it does not want them to come out of the forest and fulfil their dreams in various sectors

Press Trust of India Raipur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of working for the welfare of 2-3 billionaires of the country and said states governed by his party will have the government of the poor and not the government of Adani.

Addressing a convention of Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club at Mela Sthal in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Gandhi said the country cannot progress with hatred and violence. It will march ahead by taking everyone together with love, he said.

Rajiv Yuva Mitan is a scheme of the state's sports and youth welfare department.

The Wayanad MP claimed that the BJP calls tribal communities vanvasi' instead of Adivasi' because it does not want them to come out of the forest and fulfil their dreams in various sectors.

Referring to a few recently published newspaper articles against industrialist Gautam Adani, Gandhi said, The PM should tell the people of Chhattisgarh and the country why he doesn't want a probe against Adani.. I want to make it clear why he does not want a probe as it will cause harm to someone else, not Adani.

He accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working in the interest of 2-3 billionaires.

Be it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or upcoming governments of our party in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, our government will be the government of the poor and not the government of Adani, he said.

Further hitting out at the BJP, he accused the opposition party of spreading hatred and violence, asserting that the Congress' work is to open mohabbat ki dukaan' (shops of love) in the nafrat ke bazaar' (market of hate).

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present on the occasion.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024: UP Congress chief

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi fumes over BJP question; attacks Centre over Adani issue

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Centre ignoring Bihar's plea on PMAY-G, 13 lakh rural people waiting: Min

Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan in 8-member Kovind panel on simultaneous polls

Fatalities normal if sent to new environment: Namibia on cheetah deaths

Balasore tragedy: 3 Railway officials charged with culpable homicide

Maratha quota: Case on 360 persons, activists firm on continuing agitation

Topics :BJPCongressnational politics

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story