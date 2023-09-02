Home / India News / Fatalities normal if sent to new environment: Namibia on cheetah deaths

Fatalities normal if sent to new environment: Namibia on cheetah deaths

Since March this year, altogether nine of the 20 cheetahs brought from the two countries died

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

High-Commissioner of Namibia to India Gabriel Sinimbo on Saturday said that the deaths of several cheetahs brought from his country and South Africa to Madhya Pradesh are normal as the project involves introducing animals to a new environment.

He also expressed hope that the felines will be able to fully adapt to India's environment.

Since March this year, altogether nine of the 20 cheetahs brought from the two countries died.

When you are introducing animals to a new environment, there could be some challenges like fatalities. It's a part of any project of this nature, Sinimbo said.

Under the Project Cheetah, a total of 20 radio-collared animals were imported from Namibia and South Africa to the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh and later four cubs were born to Namibian cheetah Jwala'. Out of these 24 felines, nine including three cubs have died.

It's a novel project advocated by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reintroduce the large cat species and Namibia is quite pleased with this initiative, given our relationship of supporting each other, Sinimbo said.

The last cheetah death, the ninth one at the KNP, was reported on August 2.

On July 16, the environment ministry said five out of the 20 adult cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa died due to natural causes and media reports attributing the deaths to factors like radio collars were based on speculation and hearsay without scientific evidence.

However, the radio collars of six cheetahs at the KNP have been removed for their health examination by veterinarians from the KNP and experts from Namibia and South Africa.

Fourteen cheetahs -- seven males, six females and a female cub -- are kept in enclosures in Kuno. A team comprising Kuno wildlife veterinarians and a Namibian expert regularly monitors their health.

The felines were introduced to KNP last year to establish a free-ranging populationfor the first time since their extinction in India 70 years ago.

Also Read

Cheetah project progressing well: Namibia's Cheetah Conservation Fund

Will not fence cheetah habitats, it is against tenets of conservation: Govt

India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists

Project Cheetah officials to be sent on tours to Namibia: Bhupender Yadav

Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia, SA

Balasore tragedy: 3 Railway officials charged with culpable homicide

Maratha quota: Case on 360 persons, activists firm on continuing agitation

Kerala CM congratulates ISRO and team on successful launch of Aditya-L1

Karnataka govt to decide on announcing drought-hit taluks on Sep 4: CM

Isro achieved another big milestone in space research: CM KCR on Aditya-L1

Topics :NamibiaIndiaMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story