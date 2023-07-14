Chandrayaan 3 to make history, will land on moon on August 23

On Friday, it was like all roads leading to Sriharikota, an island off the Bay of Bengal coast in Andhra Pradesh, with thousands of people flocking to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to catch a glimpse of Chandrayaan 3 launch, leading to a traffic snarl starting from nearest town Sullurpeta, around 18 kms away from the Centre.

At the venue, hundreds of scientists at the mission control center, at least 13,000 people in viewers gallery braving the scorching heat and 250-odd media people, were all keeping fingers crossed as the Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully lifted off at around 2.35 PM. As per the current schedule, the mission's 384,400 kilometres journey to the Moon will be over at 5.47 pm on August 23.

As the final countdown got over, it was pindrop silence, which soon erupted into a sea of applause. The spacecraft was launched on a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle. By around 2.41 pm, the core stage got separated from the launch vehicle and the CE 25 cryogenic stage has been ignited. And as it was announced around 2.50 pm that the launch is successful, celebrations were all over Sriharikota with crowds waving Indian flags.

The launch was officially announced by ISRO chairman S Somnath. "Congratulations India. Chandrayaan 3 has started its journey towards moon." More than 1.8 million people were watching the proceedings live on YouTube.

"Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface! #ISRO"," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted within minutes after the announcement.

Chandrayaan 3 is a follow up of Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019. In Chandrayaan 1, India had orbied the moon and had deliberately crash landed on its surface in 2008.

"The cost of the project is around Rs 600 crore. That is not much considering the stake involved in the project," said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology.

If the mission becomes successful, India will join the elite league of countries -- including United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China -- that have soft landed on the Moon.

What's more important this time is the role played by private sector. According to Somnath, around 85 per cent of the money spent on rocket is coming from the private sector. "The entire material outside and inside the rocket is from the industry. Only processing part is done by ISRO," he said.

With the current mission, India will become the first country to explore the South Pole region of the Moon. One of the major success by India in its first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 was establishing the presence of water molecules on its surface. Though Chandrayaan 2 entered the moon orbit, it crash landed. In 2014, India also became the first Asian country to reach Mars through Mangalyaan mission.

In the coming weeks, the spacecraft will perform a series of engine firings to reach its orbit before moving towards the Moon. The success of LVM3 rocket on Friday is considered as a key step towards India's Gaganyaan mission, through which the country is planning to demonstrate human spaceflight capability.

"This is the seventh mission of LVM3 and it is having a 100 per cent success rate. This is the the third launch of LVM3 in last one year. It will be ideal for Gaganyaan. ISRO is working towards human rating of LVM3," said S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). "All human rates aspects are tested. Now, software testing is left," he added. The first unmanned mission of Gaganyaan is likely to happen next year and the human mission is expected to be on track by 2025.

Chandrayaan 3 is likely to be captured into the Moon gravity by August 1. The goal of the mission is to place a lander and rover on the Moon surface and operate them for roughly one lunar day. One lunar day is equal to 14 Earth days. Rover, which weighs around 26 kg, is placed inside the lander.

Lander is having three payloads, to measure the near surface plasma density, carry out measurements of thermal properties of lunar surface near polar region and to measure seismicity around the landing site. Rover too has three payloads, including one to determine composition of lunar soil.