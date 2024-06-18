Home / India News / Cheetah trackers in Kuno refuse to kill goats over religious beliefs

Cheetah trackers in Kuno refuse to kill goats over religious beliefs

MP's Kuno National Park, home to 26 Cheetahs, employed around 30 villagers of Sheopur as trackers to monitor the big cats

Cheetah
At present, 26 cheetahs are present in the Kuno National Park, including 13 adults brought from abroad.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, home to the imported Cheetahs in India, is in the news again. But not for the big cats this time. Around 30 villagers in Sheopur, where the park is located, who were hired to monitor and track the Cheetahs, have gone on a strike, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.

The villagers reached out to the office of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, contending that slaughtering animals such as goats to feed the Cheetahs goes against their religious beliefs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


These villagers mainly belong to Yadav and Gurjar communities, who were hired for the job due to their understanding of the environment. The trackers are paid around Rs 9,000 monthly to work in shifts for the job.

Forest officials don’t expect impact on project

With the development, the officials said they don’t expect the issue to make a major impact on handling the cheetahs since most of them are in enclosures and can be managed by the existing staff.

In September 2022, eight African cheetahs from Namibia were relocated to the Kuno National Park, marking the presence of the big cats after 75 years of their extinction from the country. Months later in February, twelve cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated to Kuno. 

Since then, these cheetahs have given birth to several cubs, of which 13 remain alive.

How many cheetahs are present in Kuno National Park?

At present, 26 cheetahs are present in the Kuno National Park, including 13 adults brought from abroad. Of these, four have been released into the wild.

One of the cubs, belonging to female cheetah Gamini, died on June 6, marking the latest death among the big cats.

Besides Kuno, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary has also been prepared as a second home for the Cheetahs, according to the officials. Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary is located in MP’s Mandsaur and is spread over 64 sq km.

Also Read

Namibian cheetah births 3 cubs: What is India's total cheetah count now

Another Namibian cheetah dies at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

WATCH: Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno park

RR vs RCB Eliminator: Kohli first player to hit 8000 runs in IPL history

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

If depositors money not returned, people will lose trust in coop banks: HC

K'taka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

US renews warning to defend the Philippines after latest China clash

This city in India has been ranked the most expensive for expats in 2024

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS Web ReportswildlifeMadhya Pradeshwildlife tourismEnvironment protection

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story