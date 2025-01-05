Chhattisgarh journalist killed after report on corruption: All we know

The chilling murder of a 33-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh has sent shockwaves across the country. Chandrakar, who had recently exposed alleged corruption in a multi-crore road project, was found dead in a septic tank at a contractor's property.

Police have arrested three suspects, while the prime accused, contractor Suresh Chandrakar, remains on the run.

What is the case?

The body of Chandrakar was discovered on January 3 in a septic tank at a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Mukesh, who worked for a local news channel, had recently exposed alleged corruption in a Rs 120-crore road construction project in Bastar. His investigation reportedly prompted a government inquiry into the contractor's activities.

Mukesh had been missing since January 1, last seen at a meeting organised by Ritesh Chandrakar, the contractor's brother, at the property where his body was later found. Police have arrested three suspects, including Ritesh and another of Suresh’s brothers, Dinesh. But the prime accused, Suresh Chandrakar, remains at large.

What did the police say?

Police launched a search for Mukesh after his elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, reported him missing. Using CCTV footage and mobile location data, officers discovered Mukesh’s body in a tank concealed by a newly laid cement slab.

A senior police official told India Today that Mukesh’s death is being investigated for links to his recent investigative reports. The government has formed an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Mayank Gurjar, to probe the case thoroughly.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Mukesh’s December 25 report on corruption, aired on NDTV, might have been the motive for the murder. Sharma promised a chargesheet within weeks and a request for a speedy trial.

Political blame game

The case has ignited political tensions, with BJP and Congress trading accusations. Deputy Chief Minister Sharma, also the state’s home minister, alleged that the main accused, Suresh Chandrakar, is affiliated with the Congress and questioned the party’s links to recent criminal cases.

Congress, however, countered with claims that Suresh was inducted into the BJP. Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla pointed to photos of Suresh with senior BJP leaders and demanded the release of CCTV footage from the Chief Minister’s residence, which Suresh allegedly visited days before the murder.

A dangerous climate for journalists

Mukesh Chandrakar worked as a freelance journalist for news channels, including NDTV, and also ran a YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction,' which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers. He was known for his fearless reporting from the interiors of Bastar, even playing a role in securing the release of a CRPF commando abducted by Maoists in 2021.

Media bodies like the Editors Guild of India and the Press Association have condemned his killing, calling for a thorough investigation and better protection for journalists.