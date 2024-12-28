ED raids Chhattisgarh Cong MLA Kawasi Lakhma, son in money laundering case

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Chhattisgarh Congress alleged the raids were part of a conspiracy by the BJP to harass the opposition party's leaders ahead of urban body and panchayat polls

The ED sources said they are investigating allegations made by some "key accused" that Lakhma was paid about Rs 2 crore per month. | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted raids at the premises of Chhattisgarh Congress MLA and former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, his son and some others as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state, official sources said.

They said a total of seven premises -- including Lakhma's residence in Raipur and his son Harish Lakhma's premises in Sukma district apart from that of some linked persons -- are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Chhattisgarh Congress alleged the raids were part of a conspiracy by the BJP to harass the opposition party's leaders ahead of urban body and panchayat polls.

Lakhma, 71, is a six-time MLA from Konta assembly seat and served as excise minister in the previous Congress government. Harish Lakhma is stated to be a panchayat president in his district.

The ED sources said they are investigating allegations made by some "key accused" that Lakhma was paid about Rs 2 crore per month between 2020-2022 when he held the excise portfolio.

According to the agency, the alleged liquor scam was orchestrated between 2019-22 under the then chief minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

"The Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in massive loss to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of the liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore illegal proceeds of crime," the agency had claimed earlier.

Chhattisgarh Congress communication wing president Sushil Anand Shukla told PTI that central agencies are being misused as urban body and panchayat elections are expected to be held in the state.

This is a conspiracy by the BJP to harass Congress leaders, he said.

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

