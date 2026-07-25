CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, says protest will go on

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he had been diagnosed with typhoid but vowed that his illness would not slow the movement seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

In a video message shared on social media, Dipke said he had been unwell for the past few days and was currently undergoing treatment.

Despite his illness, he thanked CJP supporters for keeping the protests alive across the country and said that the movement would achieve its objective.

"As you know, I have been unwell for the last few days. The reports are out and I have been diagnosed with typhoid," he said.

Dipke said he was undergoing treatment and receiving intravenous medication. "The treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every day. But I want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country," he said. Congratulating supporters for expanding the movement, Dipke said he believed sustained peaceful protests would help them achieve their key demand -- Union minister Pradhan's resignation. "Congratulations to all of you for making this movement such a big success. I am very sure that if we continue protesting like this, we will get Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said. The CJP-led agitation, launched over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, has been demanding accountability in the examination system, reforms in recruitment and entrance tests, and Pradhan's resignation.