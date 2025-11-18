Home / India News / Bhupender Yadav urges rich nations to meet climate funding goals at CoP30

Bhupender Yadav urges rich nations to meet climate funding goals at CoP30

India's environment minister Bhupender Yadav told the CoP30 high-level segment that developed nations must raise ambition, deliver climate finance at scale, and ensure technology is affordable and acc

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender
Bhupender Yadav, minister of environment, forest and climate change of India, speaks during a plenary session at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Belem, Brazil.(Photo:PTI)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Environment minister Bhupender Yadav today urged the developed nations to demonstrate greater climate ambition and honour their finance commitments. He was delivering India’s national statement at the high-level segment of the 30th Meeting of Conference of Parties (CoP30) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Brazil.
 
“Developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates and deliver new, additional, and concessional climate finance at a scale of trillions, not billions,” Yadav said. He also stressed the need for affordable, accessible climate technology, stating that climate technology must be free from restrictive intellectual property barriers.
 
Yadav said India has demonstrated that development and environmental stewardship can advance in tandem, and highlighted that India’s emission intensity has declined by over 36 per cent since 2005. He said non-fossil sources now account for more than half of the country’s total electric power installed capacity, an NDC target achieved five years ahead of the 2030 goal.
 
Why is India asking developed nations to scale up climate finance?
 
The minister also said that India would declare its revised NDCs till 2035 and the first Biennial Transparency Report on time. “India’s global leadership is demonstrated through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuel Alliance,” he said.
 
How does India view technology’s role in its climate transition?
 
Yadav also underscored the “momentum” created by the Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission in advancing India’s path to net zero by 2070. In a separate event at CoP30, Yadav addressed an industry leaders’ roundtable and underscored India’s commitment to technology-driven and sustainable industrial transitions under the Paris Agreement.
 

Topics: COP30 UN climate summit UN Climate change report

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

