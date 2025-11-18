Home / India News / LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work
BS Web Team New Delhi
The signing of the MoU took place at RVNL Model Room at the site of Victoria station (File image)

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
A major hurdle in the construction of the Kolkata Metro's Purple Line (Joka-Park Street) was resolved after the project's implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and the Consulate General of Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange land parcels.

Under the agreement, 409.53 sq. metres of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal will be exchanged with 526.34 sq. metres of adjoining Metro Railway land, facilitating the construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore for the proposed Mominpur-Esplanade underground section.

This 409.53 sq. metres of land is urgently required for construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore, officials said.

He recalled that several meetings took place from 2022 to 2025 between the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India's Ministry of External Affairs, Metro Railway, and RVNL in Kathmandu, New Delhi, and Kolkata to ensure smooth land exchange.

"After multiple rounds of discussions, the Nepal government concurred to exchange this parcel of land," he said.

The signing of the MoU took place at RVNL Model Room at the site of Victoria station in the presence of Consul General of Nepal, Kolkata, Jhakka Prasad Acharya, and senior officials of Kolkata Metro, RVNL and MEA on Monday.

12:30 PM

After years away from Washington, Saudi crown prince to get warm embrace from Trump, US business

US President Donald Trump is set to fete Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday when the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia makes his first White House visit since the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents. The US-Saudi relationship had been sent into a tailspin by the operation targeting Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the kingdom, that US intelligence agencies later determined Prince Mohammed likely directed the agents to carry out.

12:05 PM

SC fixes hearing plea against ADAG's 'banking fraud' after 3 weeks

SC also seeks responses of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, his company ADAG on PIL alleging massive banking and corporate fraud.

11:47 AM

CNG crisis persists in Mumbai, refuelling queues stretch for hours

CNG pumps across Mumbai and neighbouring areas witnessed long queues for the second straight day on Tuesday, as supply disruptions caused by damage to a key gas pipeline continued to hamper refuelling for vehicles. Most CNG pumps, including those operated by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), saw long queues from early morning—particularly of black-yellow taxis and autorickshaws—with several drivers reporting wait times of three to four hours, compared to the usual 15 to 30 minutes.

11:06 AM

EC to use AI tools to detect fake, deceased voters during SIR in Bengal

The Election Commission is set to introduce artificial intelligence-based verification systems during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal to prevent the inclusion of fake or deceased voters, a senior official said on Tuesday. By analysing facial similarities across photographs in the voter database, the AI system will help identify individuals registered at multiple locations.

10:48 AM

TN revenue employees association begin boycott of SIR work

The members of the Federation of Revenue Associations of Tamil Nadu commenced their boycott of the SIR work from Tuesday, protesting against excessive workload, insufficient manpower, deadline pressure, and inadequate training. The association members petitioned the collectors of 32 districts during the "Perundhiral (mass) appeal" programme on Monday evening ahead of the boycott. They also held protests in the taluk and district headquarters, the association said.

10:44 AM

Naxalite killed in encounter with cops in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, a police official said. The exchange of fire broke out in the morning on a forested hill under Errabor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, he said. So far, the body of one Naxalite has been recovered from the spot, he said.

9:39 AM

Rail fracture hits local train services on Central Railway's main line in Mumbai

Local train services on the Central Railway's main line were briefly disrupted on Tuesday morning after a rail fracture was detected between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations in Mumbai, officials said. The incident caused suburban trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, to run 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, some commuters said.
First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

