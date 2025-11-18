LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

A major hurdle in the construction of the Kolkata Metro's Purple Line (Joka-Park Street) was resolved after the project's implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and the Consulate General of Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange land parcels.

Under the agreement, 409.53 sq. metres of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal will be exchanged with 526.34 sq. metres of adjoining Metro Railway land, facilitating the construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore for the proposed Mominpur-Esplanade underground section.

This 409.53 sq. metres of land is urgently required for construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore, officials said.

He recalled that several meetings took place from 2022 to 2025 between the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India's Ministry of External Affairs, Metro Railway, and RVNL in Kathmandu, New Delhi, and Kolkata to ensure smooth land exchange.

"After multiple rounds of discussions, the Nepal government concurred to exchange this parcel of land," he said.

The signing of the MoU took place at RVNL Model Room at the site of Victoria station in the presence of Consul General of Nepal, Kolkata, Jhakka Prasad Acharya, and senior officials of Kolkata Metro, RVNL and MEA on Monday.