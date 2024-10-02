Closing date of e-auction of mementos gifted to PM extended till Oct 31

The closing date of an online auction of over 600 items, including a meticulously crafted model of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a set of sporting memorabilia from the latest Paralympic Games, gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been extended till October 31. The e-auction that began on September 17 was earlier scheduled to end on October 2. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The last date for the e-auction of the prime minister's gifts has been extended till October 31, according to a statement issued by the culture ministry on Wednesday. This auction reflects the rich cultural, spiritual and historical heritage of India, it said.

A section of it pays tribute to India's valiant warriors and freedom fighters, celebrating the glorious chapters of the nation's history, according to the ministry.

"Of special note is the collection of religious artifacts, featuring meticulously crafted temple models, such as the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Shree Dwarkadhish temple at Dwarka. Additionally, the auction includes stunning statues of Hindu deities, adding a spiritual dimension to this splendid exhibition," it earlier said.

The items on offer also include an array of traditional art forms, showcasing vibrant paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, captivating folk and tribal artifacts. Among these treasures are items traditionally bestowed as symbols of honour and respect, including traditional angavastras, shawls, headgear and ceremonial swords.

Notable items such as khadi shawls, silver filigree, Mata Ni Pachedi art, Gond art and Madhubani art add further depth to the offerings, representing the diverse cultural heritage of India, the ministry said.