Delhi CM orders audit of Discoms to look into pension surcharge issue

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has ordered a special audit of power companies to look into the pension surcharge issue, an official statement said on Wednesday. To be conducted by auditors approved by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the move aims to ensure greater transparency in the pension process of the Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB), it said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The DISCOMs charge a pension surcharge of seven per cent from power consumers in their monthly bills. The surcharge is calculated as a percentage of the amount of fixed and energy cost portion of the bill.

Emphasising the government's commitment towards the welfare of pensioners, Atishi stated that the well-being of DVB pensioners was a top priority. The audit is expected to bring accountability and clarity to the funding and distribution of pension benefits, ensuring that pensioners receive the support they deserve.

The chief minister has directed the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to conduct a special audit of all electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) in the national capital to safeguard the pension benefits of more than 20,000 pensioners of the DVB and increase transparency, the statement said.

The main objective of this audit is to track funds collected as pension surcharge and ensure that they are being properly utilised for the funding of pensions and related benefits for the retired employees of the DVB, it said.

"The well-being of the pensioners of the DVB is our priority. This special audit will bring transparency to the entire pension process.

"The pensioners of the DVB have served the people of Delhi for decades, and now, at this stage of life, it is our responsibility to ensure better facilities for them. We will ensure that all their interests are safeguarded," she said.

Atishi further said that the audit will ensure accountability and clarity in the collection of the pension surcharge.

It will also examine the regular funding needs of the pension trust, the statement added.