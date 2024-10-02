Security forces recover huge cache of explosives in Manipur's Selam village

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The explosives were found when the northeastern state, affected by ethnic clashes since May 2023, witnessed escalated violence from early last month when drone attacks by militants were reported

Besides, one country-made Lathode gun, a rifle and pistol, two Pompi guns and detonators were recovered. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Security forces recovered a huge cache of explosives, including 21 big and medium IEDs, at Senam village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, the police said on Wednesday.

The explosives were found when the northeastern state, affected by ethnic clashes since May 2023, witnessed escalated violence from early last month when drone attacks by militants were reported.

About the recovery, the police in a statement said that they found, among others, 10 big improvised explosive devices, 11 medium-sized IEDs, 42 country-made grenades, seven No.36 hand grenades, two Chinese grenades and 34 petrol bombs.

Besides, one country-made Lathode gun, a rifle and pistol, two Pompi guns and detonators were recovered.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

