Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury on forehead, admitted to hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered injuries on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers, the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

According to sources, she was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

The details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

