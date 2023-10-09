Home / India News / Commercial Taxes dept detects multiple QR code use by hotels to evade tax

Commercial Taxes dept detects multiple QR code use by hotels to evade tax

The vigilance wing of the Commercial Taxes department unearthed some hoteliers who were using 30 QR codes to suppress actual turnovers and evade taxes.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
The search operation also led to the detection of Rs 1.47 crore cash from the residence of one of the proprietors.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Karnataka), C Shikha said the Vigilance wing conducted searches in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural District and successfully unearthed the modus operandi used by some hoteliers wherein suppression of GST turnovers was detected.

After conducting multiple surveys and reconnaissance, searches were made by a team of 50 officers at the business premises and residences of such hoteliers who were mainly engaged in supply of biriyani and other non-vegetarian items, she said.

"The modus operandi is receiving payments by using numerous UPI accounts (in addition to cash) and constantly changing the UPI accounts, so that the actual turnovers are suppressed and taxes are evaded. The hoteliers involved were not issuing tax invoices/ bill of sale for supply of food items and proper books of accounts were not maintained. In one case, 30 numbers of QR codes were found," Shikha said in the statement.

During the search, in one of the residences of a proprietor, around Rs. 1.47 crore cash was found. Income Tax officials were immediately intimated who in turn have initiated proceedings, she added.

Topics :taxtax departmentGSThotels

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

