Compensate those affected by Rengali dam project: Pradhan to Patnaik

The senior BJP leader also urged Patnaik to accord revenue village status to places, where the displaced people are now living, and give them permanent land records

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
The project has helped Odisha to expand irrigation facilities and augment hydropower generation but the "displaced people continue to remain neglected", Pradhan claimed in the letter written in Odisa language on Sunday

Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, requesting him to provide compensation to 13,000 families who were displaced decades ago due to the construction of the Rengali dam as they are yet to receive the financial aid.

The senior BJP leader also urged Patnaik to accord revenue village status to places, where the displaced people are now living, and give them permanent land records.

The project has helped Odisha to expand irrigation facilities and augment hydropower generation but the "displaced people continue to remain neglected", Pradhan claimed in the letter written in Odisa language on Sunday.

The Rengali dam, which was built over the Brahmani river in 1980, is the second-largest river embankment project in Odisha, he said.

The minister noted that around 13,000 families in 236 revenue villages became homeless due to the project between 1978 and 1984.

"Displaced families are still living in poverty due to a lack of proper accommodation and compensation," Pradhan said.

In September 2010, as per the instruction of the chief minister, the amount of compensation was estimated at Rs 152 crore, but the affected families are yet to get compensation and rehabilitation packages," Pradhan claimed.

The compensation amount announced by the state government should be paid to the displaced people at the earliest, he said.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

