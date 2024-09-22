Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as president of Indian Youth Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said

Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress with Rahul Gandhi
Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress with Rahul Gandhi | IYC X account
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
The Congress on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas B V.

Chib was currently serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas BV, it added.


First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

