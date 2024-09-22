LIVE: PM Modi holds discussions with Australian, Japanese counterparts on sidelines of Quad Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Quad Summit in the United States. On Saturday, he visited US President Joe Biden's home residence in Wilmington, Delaware where he firmed up a multi-billion drone deal with Washington while assuring about the future of the powerful alliance. During his opening remarks alongside Biden, Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, PM Modi highlighted how the alliance had come so far since the first official summit in 2021.
United States Vice-President Kamala Harris accepts invitation for another debate, challenges former US President Donald Trump to join him.
Israeli troops raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down. Israeli troops entered the office and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days. The move comes after Israel shut down Al Jazeera's offices in Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and another person for abetting the crime in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Sunday.
US hands over 297 antiquities smuggled out of India
The US has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Sunday.
BSF foils infiltration bid by armed terrorist along IB in Jammu
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt by a terrorist along the International Border here, and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition.
BJD to study 'one nation, one election' before taking stand on it: Patnaik
BJD president Naveen Patnaik said his party will undertake a detailed study on simultaneous elections before taking a stand on it.
Play on CM Shinde's life, film on his mentor set to release ahead of Maha assembly polls
Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads Sri Lanka's presidential vote
Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist JVP's broader front National People's Power (NPP), has consolidated his lead to be declared the winner in just concluded Sri Lanka's crucial presidential election. On Saturday, Sri Lankans voted to elect a new president for the first election since the economic meltdown in 2022.
Tripura Govt hikes 'Festival Grant' ahead of Durga Puja for state employees
Pakistan: Case registered against JI Chief for unpermitted rally in Sahiwal
A case has been filed against Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, as well as party employees and officials for organising a gathering in Sahiwal without authorisation, ARY News reported.
Quad a force for good, more strategically aligned than ever: Joint statement
The four-member Quad is a force for good and is more strategically aligned than ever before, a joint declaration issued after the meeting of the grouping's leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said. Hosted by President Joe Biden, the Quad Leaders' Summit took place on Saturday in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware. It was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.
Congress is "anti-Dalit", if Kumari Selja wanted to be CM, what's wrong: Haryana CM Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday took a dig at Congress over apparent internal differences and reports in sections of the media about its senior leader Kumari Selja not visible in assembly poll campaign for a few days and alleged that the main opposition party "does not respect Dalits". He said Kumari Selja, who is MP from Sirsa, is a leader and if she wanted to become the Chief Minister, what crime has she committed.
Tirupati Prasad row: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to seek atonmenet for alleged use of animal fat in Tirupathi Prasadam
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announed to commit to unergoing a 11 day intitation at Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple to atone for the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam given at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati. In a post on X, the Janasena Party leader said that he felt guilty as he couldn't find out the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam earlier.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews rescue, relief operations in disaster-affected areas in Champawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of rescue and relief operations in disaster-affected areas in Champawat district on Saturday. CM Dhami conducted an aerial survey of various areas of the district's disaster-affected areas like Saryu Valley, Kali Valley, Pancheshwar Valley, Rausal and Tamli. After meeting with the officials of the district at NHPC Guest House, Banbasa, the Chief Minister reviewed the relief, rescue operations, and rehabilitation in the areas affected by heavy rains.
'China testing us': US Prez Joe Biden caught on hot mike during Quad summit
US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic telling leaders of the Quad nations that China was testing them, thus reflecting upon the American seriousness of the emerging Chinese threat. Biden's remark came during the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in New York today