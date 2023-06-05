Congress chief Kharge writes a letter to PM Modi on Odisha train tragedy



Kharge in his four-page letter to PM, wrote that CBI investigates crimes, not accidents. He wrote, "The CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices.” Congress President and Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) wrote a letter to PM Modi on Monday over Balasore's tragic train accident. In response to Ashwani Vaishnaw, who said the Railway board will seek a CBI probe into the Odisha train in which 275 people were killed and 1000 injured, the congress president wrote to the PM that no law enforcement agencies cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures.



He urged in his letter to bring forth the real reason that led to the major accident in Odisha. In his letter, the congress president emphasised the need to install mandatory safety measures in all the rail routes for safety. Mallikarjun further wrote, “Most crucial step is to prioritise the installation of mandatory safety standards, equipment across rail routes to ensure safety."



Mr Kharge pointed to the union government and ignored all the concerns related to railway privatisation and brought trains and stations “under the ambit of brazen privatisation." In his letter, Kharge also questioned the need to merge the railway budget with the union budget in 2017-18. He also asked whether the decision has not affected the autonomy and decision-making capacity of Indian Railways.

“It is apparent that the government's arbitrary decision making including the National Rail Plan for up to 2050 without any consultation or detailed discussion is aimed at exploiting the railways and making it an easy target and fodder to private consumption."

