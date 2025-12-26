Congress leader booked for sharing Kerala CM's AI-generated image

A case has been registered against a Congress leader for allegedly sharing an AI-generated photograph showing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with Unnikrishnan Potty, an accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered against N Subarahmanian of Karuvattoor, a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) Political Affairs Committee.

According to the FIR registered by Chevayoor police, Subarahmanian shared a post on a social media platform carrying a photograph of the Chief Minister and Potty, accompanied by a caption questioning the reason for their alleged close relationship.

Police said preliminary verification revealed that the image was generated using artificial intelligence.