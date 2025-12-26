Indian Railways has raised passenger fares for the second time in the 2025–26 financial year, following an earlier increase in July. Under the revised fare structure, ticket prices will go up slightly by up to one to two paise per kilometre. The new fares come into effect from today.

Here is a breakdown of what has changed and how the fare hike will affect passengers.

What is the new railway passenger fare hike?

Under the revised fare structure, train fares have increased by one paise per kilometre for ordinary (non-AC) classes. Fares have gone up by two paise per kilometre for Mail and Express trains, including both non-AC and AC classes.

However, there is no increase in fares for suburban train services and monthly and seasonal tickets, both suburban and non-suburban. This means daily commuters will not be affected by the hike How much more will second-class passengers pay? The change mainly affects long-distance journeys. For second-class ordinary (non-AC) travellers: Up to 215 km: No fare increase

216–750 km: Fare rises by ₹5

751–1,250 km: Fare increases by ₹10

1,251–1,750 km: Fare increases by ₹15

1,751–2,250 km: Fare increases by ₹20 Which trains are covered under the fare hike? The revised fares apply to major train services such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Antyodaya, Yuva Express, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and ordinary non-suburban trains.