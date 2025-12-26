Fog blankets Delhi as air quality slips to 'very poor' again; AQI at 305

Delhi residents woke up to moderate fog on Friday, a day after Christmas, as air quality deteriorated and slipped back into the very poor category. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city, as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 8 am, stood at 305. Anand Vihar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 390.

This comes a day after the AQI had improved to the ‘poor’ category on Christmas, following nearly two weeks of ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ levels.

Out of the 39 monitoring stations across the city, 24 recorded AQI levels in the very poor category, ranging between 300 and 400.

The areas with the worst air quality were: Ashok Vihar- 346

Bawana- 379

Chandni Chowk- 354

DTU- 349

ITO- 330

Jahangirpuri- 390

Narela- 356

Nehru Nagar- 358

Rohini- 353

Vivek Vihar- 376

Wazirpur- 355 Fourteen of the remaining stations recorded AQI in the ‘poor’ category. Lodhi Road recorded a ‘moderate’ AQI of 177, while data for Pusa was not available at the time of filing this report. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. According to official data, transport emissions and pollution from neighbouring cities continued to significantly add to Delhi’s pollution load.