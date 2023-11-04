Congress must answer on links to Dubai: PM attacks Baghel after ED case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an all-out attack on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, after Baghel was named in the alleged betting app deal.

Speaking at a rally in Durg the Prime Minister alleged that Congress has never left any opportunity to loot the people of Chhattisgarh.

"Congress party's Chhattisgarh Govt has left no opportunity to loot you. They did not leave even the name of 'Mahadev.' Two days back, a big operation took place in Raipur. Huge cache of currency notes was found. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and the placing bets... Congress leaders are filling their houses with this loot money. You can see in media reports that to whom its links go back to" Prime Minister Modi said.

The PM said the Congress needs to answer as to what links it has with people in Dubai who were accused in the scam.

"State government and the CM should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what links they have with the people sitting in Dubai who are accused of this scam. After the money was seized, the CM is baffled and has come to the ground. I have heard that local leaders are sending us a message that money will be planted on our leaders and Police will be sent" the PM said.

PM Modi further asserted that agencies would investigate all scams in the state.

"Action will indeed be taken against those who looted Chhattisgarh. Account for every penny will be taken from them. Chhattisgarh's corrupt government has broken your trust with one scam after the other," he said.

"Liquor scam of Rs 2000 crore, Cement scam of Rs 500 crore, Rice scam of Rs 5 thousand crore, Gauthan scam of Rs 1,300 crore, DMF scam of Rs 700 crore. Congress has not left any opportunity to loot Chhattisgarh. But I assure you that after the BJP government assumes office in the state, such scams will be strictly investigated and those who loot your money will be sent to jail," the PM further said.

"PSC and Mahadev App scam are already in the news, there is no dearth of scams in the report card of the Congress government," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also alleged that the priority of Congress is to distribute jobs to the leaders' kin and to exclude the public from jobs.

"Congress never gave anything to the poor except deception. Congress never respects the poor. They never understand the pain and suffering of the poor. As long as the Congress remained in the central government, it kept on looting the money of the poor" the PM said.

In his speech the Prime Minister promised to "shape" Chhattisgarh if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power adding that the party has a track record of fulfilling promises. PM Modi also congratulated the state unit of BJP for releasing the Manifesto on Friday.

"Chhattisgarh was formed by the BJP and I give you a guarantee that BJP will shape Chhattisgarh. But Congress party's 'jhooth ka pulinda' is standing before BJP's 'sankalp patra'. Congress party's priority is to fill its coffers through corruption," PM Modi said.

He added, "I would like to congratulate the entire team of Chhattisgarh BJP that they have released the Manifesto yesterday that will make your dreams come true. In this Manifesto, our mothers, sisters of Chhattisgarh, the youth and the farmers here have been given the biggest priority. BJP's track record is that we do what we say."

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3.