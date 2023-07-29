Corporate Affairs Ministry officials among 4 arrested in bribery case

The CBI has arrested four people, including two joint director-ranked officers posted in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and an associate of Alok Industries, in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 3 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

"Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai in the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 59.80 lakh (approximately), several incriminating documents and digital evidences," the CBI said in a statement.

Those arrested were Joint Directors Manjit Singh and Puneet Duggal, Senior Technical Assistant Ruhi Arora, all posted in the offices of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Alok Industries associate Reshabh Raizada, officials said.

Singh and Arora are posted in the office of the Director General of Corporate Affairs, while Duggal is posted as official liquidator in Chennai.

The agency had booked them on Friday for allegedly indulging in corrupt and illegal activities and, in pursuance of a conspiracy, taking bribe from the private person for showing favour in the files of Alok Industries pertaining to the investigation being made by the ministry for adopting illegal and unethical business activities.

Following the FIR, a trap was laid and the accused were arrested, they said.