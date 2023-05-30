Country stupefied, PM should shed arrogance: Kejriwal on wrestlers protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the whole country was "stupefied" by the wrestlers' plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga and the "prime minister should shed arrogance".

The wrestlers had announced they would immerse their medals in the river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they alleged sexually harassed women grapplers.

But the wrestlers did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days' time from them to resolve the issue.

Tweeting a video of the wrestlers assembled at the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar crying, Kejriwal tweeted, "The whole country is stupefied. There are tears in the eyes of the whole country. Now the prime minister should shed arrogance."



Police had last month registered two FIRs against Singh but he has not been arrested so far.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off.

The outgoing WFI president has rejected the charges against him and expressed his willingness to undergo narco analysis and polygraph tests provided the wrestlers follow suit.