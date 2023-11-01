Cultural vibrancy shines on globally: PM on inclusion of 2 cities in UCCN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the inclusion of Gwalior and Kozhikode in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and said India's cultural vibrancy "shines brighter on the global stage".

In a post on X, he also asserted that as India celebrates this international recognition, the nation "reaffirms its commitment" to preserving and promoting its diverse cultural traditions.

Gwalior and Kozhikode are among the 55 new cities which have joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, UNESCO made the announcement on its official website on Tuesday.

While Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has made it to the coveted list in the 'Music' category, Kozhikode in Kerala has earned the place in the 'Literature' category.

"India's cultural vibrancy shines brighter on the global stage with Kozhikode's rich literary legacy and Gwalior's melodious heritage now joining the esteemed UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Congratulations to the people of Kozhikode and Gwalior on this remarkable achievement!



"As we celebrate this international recognition, our nation reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting our diverse cultural traditions. These accolades also reflect the collective efforts of every individual dedicated to nurturing and sharing our unique cultural narratives," Modi posted on X.

He shared his thoughts on India's achievements in a post in response to a post by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy who also hailed the inclusion of the two old cities of India into the coveted network.

"A proud moment for India Kozhikode in Kerala has been designated as the UNESCO 'City of Literature' and Gwalior as the 'City of Music' in the latest



@UNESCO List of Creative Cities Network. These cities get acknowledged & recognition for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity. Congratulations to all stakeholders!," Reddy posted on X.

The 55 creative cities also include Bukhara (Crafts and Folk Art), Casablanca (Media Arts), Chongqing (Design), Kathmandu (Film), Rio de Janeiro (Literature), and Ulaanbaatar (Crafts and Folk Art).

World Cities Day designated by the United Nations falls on October 31.

With the latest additions, the UCCN now counts 350 cities in more than a hundred countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music, UNESCO said in its statement.