Home / India News / Chandrawal WTP to be shut for Nov 2-3, water supply may affect in Delhi

Chandrawal WTP to be shut for Nov 2-3, water supply may affect in Delhi

Water supply will be affected in the Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will remain shut for two days beginning Thursday due to work for the installation of a flowmeter, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

"The Chandrawal WTP will remain under shutdown on November 2 from 10 am onwards and thus, the water supply will not be available in several areas in the evening of November 2 and the morning of November 3," the water utility said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Water supply will be affected in the Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas.

"Water supply will also be affected in Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (east and west), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri adjoining areas, and parts of Cantonment area and South Delhi," the DJB said.

Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

62 water supply schemes affected due to mining, crisis looms over Bilapsur

Delhi's water crisis to be resolved within 2-3 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

P&G India announces Rs 300 cr fund for startups for supply chain solutions

Karwa Chauth: All you need to know about fasting tips for diabetic women

Fresh spate of attacks, security beefed up across Kashmir Srinagar

Will ban construction work in areas with severe air quality: Delhi govt

PM lauds inclusion of Gwalior, Kozhikode in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Tagore is an emotion, his memory cannot be obliterated: WB Governor

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi Water crisisDelhiDelhi Water Supply

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story