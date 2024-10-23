Cyclone Dana: 178 trains cancelled; evacuations begin in Odisha, Bengal

The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced the cancellation of 178 trains, including 85 UP trains and 93 Down trains, as Cyclone Dana approaches. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Odisha either on the night of October 24 or early on October 25.

To prepare for the cyclone, ECoR has set up a 24/7 Disaster Management Cell at its headquarters in Rail Sadan and divisional offices in Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, and Sambalpur. These teams are responsible for ensuring the rapid restoration of train services and railway infrastructure in case of cyclone-related disruption.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified on Tuesday evening and is expected to develop into a severe cyclonic storm. It is likely to hit the Odisha-West Bengal coastlines early on October 25, with wind speeds ranging from 100 to 110 miles per hour, with gusts up to 120 miles per hour.

Authorities in Odisha, West Bengal, the Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other rescue teams are on high alert as the depression has intensified.

Cyclone Dana update: Schools closed from October 23 to 26

All schools in coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal have been closed. The West Bengal School Education Department has issued a notice suspending all academic activities in seven districts, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata, from October 23 to October 26.

Cyclone Dana latest update: Evacuation process begins

Evacuations have commenced in coastal districts expected to face the cyclone’s severe impact. Odisha’s revenue and disaster management minister, Suresh Pujari, said that over 5,000 relief centres have been set up. The state is preparing for the evacuation of nearly 1 million residents from vulnerable areas.

Pujari stated, “This was the last review meeting to take stock of the situation and assess the preparedness at the grassroots level. As of now, more than 5,000 relief centres have already been set up with all modern facilities to provide drinking water, food, milk for children, and medicine for the ailing. We are expecting around 1 million evacuations.”

Cyclone Dana news: Most affected districts in Odisha, West Bengal

According to IMD forecasts, fourteen districts in Odisha are expected to be hit hardest by Cyclone Dana, including Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, and Mayurbhanj. In West Bengal, the most vulnerable areas include South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur. Additionally, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Jhargram, and Hooghly, along with coastal regions, are likely to experience significant impacts.

Cyclone Dana: NDRF, SDRF teams deployed

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already been stationed in high-risk zones. Control rooms have been established at state and district levels to coordinate rescue and relief operations effectively.

