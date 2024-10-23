Delhi AQI slips further: How 'cocktail of pollutants' reach your lungs

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) classifies the Air Quality Index into six categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital, though very few people were seen wearing recommended N-95 masks.

Delhi residents to lose 12 years of lifespan

Experts describe the situation as Delhi residents living in a ‘cocktail of pollutants’ during these months. Gufran Beig, Chair Professor at NIAS (IISc) and Founder Project Director of Safar, highlighted the health impacts of particulate matter (PM 2.5), which is associated with a range of health issues. “Delhi residents are on track to lose nearly 12 years of their lives due to air pollution,” he warned.

To curb the crisis, the Delhi government has imposed anti-pollution measures such as Grap-II, which includes a ban on the use of coal and firewood, water sprinkling to reduce dust levels, among other actions.

Why are there more pollutants present in winter?

Explaining the triggers of extreme pollution in Delhi and how it persists, Abhishek Kar, Senior Programme Lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), noted that PM 2.5 levels begin rising in the second week of October.

“By the first week of November, concentrations exceed 250 micrograms/m3 due to the additional contribution from stubble burning. Levels drop to around 150 micrograms/m3 after November 15 before rising again in December,” he said.

Kar further explained that as the temperature drops, so does the mixing layer height, which is the height above the ground where pollutants mix in the atmosphere. As a result, pollutants remain trapped close to the ground. Additionally, colder weather leads to increased burning of biomass, such as wood or crop waste, which further adds to the pollution and adversely affects health.

According to the forecast, Delhi will continue to experience ‘very poor’ air quality levels until Friday. During such extreme pollution levels, residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities like jogging and to refrain from going out before sunrise and after sunset.