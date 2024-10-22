Cyclone Dana: Schools closed in Odisha's 14 districts from Oct 23-25

The Odisha government has announced that schools in 14 districts of the state will remain closed from October 23 to October 25 due to the impending cyclonic storm Dana. According to an order issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner on October 21, schools in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagargh and Cuttack districts will remain closed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha in the upcoming week as Cyclone Dana is expected landfall on October 24. "As you are aware, IMD, Bhubaneswar has predicted that a well-marked low-pressure area has been developed over east-central Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours IST of today, the 21st October 2024 which is very likely to move west- northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over east central Bay of Bengal," the order stated.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning. It is further very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning October 25th, as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph," it stated.

"Under its impact, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts are likely to be affected with wind action as well as heavy rainfall," Office of Special Relief Commissioner said.

"Keeping in view, the schools in the above districts from October 23rd to 25th, shall remain closed as a precautionary measure. It is, therefore, requested to please take necessary action in this regard under intimation to this Department," the Office of Special Relief Commissioner stated in the order. (ANI)

On Monday, IMD alerted that the cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into Cyclone Dana by October 23 and is expected to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning.

The IMD also issued a red alert in the coastal districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak for 24th October.

"Rainfall activity will start from 23rd Oct. Red alert issued in coastal districts ofMayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak for 24th October. Strong winds likely to prevail over coastal areas of the state on 24th Oct -25th Oct. Fishermen warning issued till 25th October, advised not to venture into the sea," Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty told ANI.

On Monday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the presence of the state's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari chaired a meeting and reviewed the preparedness for Cyclone Dana in Bhubaneswar.