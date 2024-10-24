Cyclone Dana LIVE: 300,000 evacuated in Odisha; landfall expected between Bhitarkanika and Dhamara

Multiple regions in West Bengal received moderate to heavy rain today morning, as severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' inched closer to the state's coast. The cyclonic storm is set to bring heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that more than 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places by Wednesday evening in view of cyclone Dana that barrels toward the state's coastal region, threatening to impact nearly half of its population. He reviewed the government's preparedness for the cyclone which is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, early on Friday. The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts. The chief minister said he has deputed ministers to various districts and experienced officers to handle cyclone management.

Majhi said Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Puri districts will mostly bear the brunt of the cyclone. Fishing has been suspended from October 23-25 with wind speeds expected to reach 60 km/h along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, intensifying to 120 km/h by the night of October 24. Flight operations have been suspended for 15 hours, starting at 6:00 pm today until 9:00 am on Friday. Bhubaneswar airport will also halt operations for 16 hours, from 5:00 pm today until 9:00 am on October 25. The weather system lay 280 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 370 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) at 2.30 am, it said in a bulletin.