Cyclone Dana LIVE: 300,000 evacuated in Odisha; landfall expected between Bhitarkanika and Dhamara

Multiple regions in West Bengal received moderate to heavy rain today morning, as severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' inched closer to the state's coast. The cyclonic storm is set to bring heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.
Majhi said Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Puri districts will mostly bear the brunt of the cyclone. Fishing has been suspended from October 23-25 with wind speeds expected to reach 60 km/h along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, intensifying to 120 km/h by the night of October 24. Flight operations have been suspended for 15 hours, starting at 6:00 pm today until 9:00 am on Friday. Bhubaneswar airport will also halt operations for 16 hours, from 5:00 pm today until 9:00 am on October 25. The weather system lay 280 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 370 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) at 2.30 am, it said in a bulletin.
First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:01 AM IST