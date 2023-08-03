Home / India News / DBC employees demanding regularisation protest outside Delhi CM's house

DBC employees demanding regularisation protest outside Delhi CM's house

Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) tasked with containing the spread of dengue and malaria in the national capital Thursday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) tasked with containing the spread of dengue and malaria in the national capital Thursday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here demanding regularisation and better equipment.

The DBC employees were promised permanent posts as field workers by the government in March 2022. This has not been materialised as of yet.

Several such workers have complained that their salaries barely cover the expenses of their families.

On Thursday, scores of DBC employees gathered outside Kejriwal's house demanding regularisation. They held banners and placards stating their demands for better equipment, job security and financial safety.

During the strike, organised by Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union, the protestors said despite working for several years, no official position was granted to them, owing to which they are not entitled to any medical benefits and post-retirement allowances.

DBC employees were first introduced to the city in 1996 under the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to tackle the menace of vector-borne diseases.

Also Read

Good education can help alleviate poverty from society: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP

Kids suffering from rare diseases: HC seeks presence of Health Secretary

Mosquito population to increase as climate change extends breeding season

Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC

Govt passes Bill to provide fixed production lease for offshore minerals

Govt taking steps to increase organ donation in country: Mandaviya

Drone manufacturing: DGCA approves 63 training centres, 25 manufactures

Govt to bring payment security mechanism for large-scale e-bus rollout

1,365 vacant posts in IAS, 703 in IPS: Jitendra Singh informs Rajya Sabha

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story