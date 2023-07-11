Home / India News / Deadline for higher pension from EPS ends today, complete details inside

Deadline for higher pension from EPS ends today, complete details inside

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) application deadline will end on July 11, which is today i.e. Tuesday. However, a lack of clarity has left many people confused

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
EPS deadline today. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
The EPFO moved the deadline for applying for a higher pension from June 26 earlier to July 11 due to some unavoidable reasons. Amjad Khan, Director of Employee Benefits Practice and International Business at Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers says, "Although the EPFO is entitled to extending the deadline once again, I figure the deadline of July 11 should be approached with caution, as this might actually be the last extension to apply for a higher EPS. When the EPFO extended the June deadline, they cleared all possible confusion and queries.

It is, therefore, imperative that you start filling out the form and apply for higher pension under EPF, as only a few hours are left. 

EPS deadline today: Insights
The EPFO has empowered an online facility to apply for higher pension contributions. To apply, you can visit the site https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.


Fill in every detail. For instance, you will need to have your UAN, name, date of birth, Aadhaar information, and spelling checked before entering it into the form. It is relevant to take note that your Aadhaar must be connected to a Mobile Number while applying for a higher pension. This is because you receive an OTP on your mobile number that is linked to your Aadhaar and will assist you in validating the application.
 

EPS deadline today: Post Procedure

When the details are approved, you should consent to a disclaimer message that shows up as a feature of the application. After that, you will be taken to the application's next page. There you need to enter PF membership-related details. This includes documents like your bank account information, contributions information, and your previous active provident fund (pension) accounts.
 
When you complete the EPFO portal application for higher EPS, you will receive an acknowledgment receipt. The EPFO gives a link to follow your application after you submit the form. You can monitor the status of pension applications for higher wages with the assistance of receipts like these.

Topics :EPS schemePension in Indiapension schemes

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

