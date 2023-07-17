Home / India News / Debt restructuring talks at G20 meet hurt by differences, low attendance

Debt restructuring talks at G20 meet hurt by differences, low attendance

The two-day meetings that kicked off on Monday were seen as key to setting the tone for the G20 leaders' summit in September in New Delhi

Reuters GANDHINAGAR, India
The two-day meetings that kicked off on Monday were seen as key to setting the tone for the G20 leaders' summit in September in New Delhi.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sarita Chaganti Singh and Shivangi Acharya

GANDHINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Debt restructuring talks made little progress during the third finance meeting of the G20 countries in India as the bloc was unable to overcome key differences and low attendance due to domestic issues adding to the roadblocks.

The finance ministers of the G20 countries gathered in the western Indian state of Gujarat, hoping to push for agreements on debt restructuring for vulnerable countries, global minimum taxation and reforms on multilateral development banks.

"We are not making much headway with the debt restructuring issue," a senior official, who is part of the meeting, told Reuters on Monday.

Last month, Zambia struck a deal to restructure $6.3 billion in debt owed to governments abroad, in what was seen as a breakthrough for indebted nations around the world that have faced lengthy negotiations with their creditors.

But nations did not agree to using Zambia as a model for other restructuring and most remained unwilling to talk about fresh lending to vulnerable countries as many G20 member countries face economic challenges back home, the official said.

Ministers from many countries chose to skip the meeting, which added to the slow progress on the issue, a second official said, adding that 13 finance ministers attended the event. The United States has sent the biggest delegation, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, to the meeting.

The two-day meetings that kicked off on Monday were seen as key to setting the tone for the G20 leaders' summit in September in New Delhi.

Officials said several finance ministers were forced to skip the meetings due to domestic issues that were a "priority".

"This may have crimped the bloc's decision-making ability in this meet and slowed progress on building consensus on any issue," a third official, also present in the meeting, said.

Finance ministers from Japan, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea, Indonesia, South Africa, along with the United States and India were present.

Argentina, Brazil, France and Mexico only sent junior-level officials, sources added.

German and British ministers did not attend the meeting. However, Germany's central bank chief Joachim Nagel attended.

The officials did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. India's finance ministry and external affairs ministry did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Argentina is facing very high inflation and low growth, while in recent weeks France has struggled to contain riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a Parisian suburb. Germany has also been hit by recession.

"In the absence of ministerial representation, officials making representation are often stating that they have to go back and consult their ministers before finalising their stand," an official said.

 

(Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Also Read

Change in China's stance on debt restructuring for SL in 2023 unlikely

India, Japan, France's common platform to aid Sri Lankan debt restructuring

Sri Lanka gets parliamentary nod for domestic debt restructuring plan

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

GAP job cuts will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of restructuring

MP govt, UNFPA launch chatbot for adolescents on sexual health issues

135 mn people moved out of poverty in India in 5 years: Niti Aayog

RBI puts up Innovation Pavilion at third meeting of G20 FMCBG meeting venue

Air India alerted after man overhears hijacking plan, all you need to know

EAM meets counterparts from Nepal, Bangladesh; discusses ongoing bilateral

Topics :debt restructuring schemeG20 MeetG20 G20 nationsFinance minister

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story