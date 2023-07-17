Home / India News / Air India alerted after man overhears hijacking plan, all you need to know

Air India alerted after man overhears hijacking plan, all you need to know

Official sources in the Delhi Police told the reporters that so far they have not tracked down anything suspicious during the investigation into the matter

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Air India alerted after man overhears hijacking plan. Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Air India call centre in Pune reportedly received a call from a bide taxi rider in Assam telling them he had overheard someone talking about hijacking an Isreal-bound flight from the national capital. Delhi police registered a case and started investigating the matter. 
 
However, the Delhi police has not found anything suspicious after conducting a thorough enquiry. The incident occurred on July 13 when a man named Anurag, a Guwahati resident, called the Air India call centre in Pune at 6.05 am and told them that he had heard someone saying that a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv will be hijacked.
 
The threat call alerted the security and intelligence organisations who alerted the authorities at Guwahati airport where a meeting of the BTAC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was convened in this connection. The officials at the Air India call centre in Pune subsequently informed the Delhi Police about the matter and got an FIR registered under relevant sections. So far, we have not found anything but the matter is still under investigation, the source stated.

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

