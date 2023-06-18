DefMin to hold 'chintan shivir' meet to brainstorm on critical issues

Issues such as developing a comprehensive approach towards national security, pushing domestic defence production and those pertaining to serving and retired armed forces personnel will be discussed at a brainstorming session beginning here on Monday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Various issues and challenges faced by different departments of the ministry will be discussed at the two-day "chintan shivir" in New Delhi on June 19 and 20.

The departments of defence, defence production, military affairs and ex-servicemen welfare have identified a number of themes, on which subject experts will share their views with ministry officials.

The Department of Defence will deliberate on issues including developing a comprehensive approach to national security, cyber security challenges, national information security policy and guidelines, and Sainik School education system.

Issues such as enhancing production and defence exports, increasing "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance), road ahead for indigenisation, industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, enhancing level-playing field and quality reforms have been listed by the Department of Defence Production for discussion.

The Department of Military Affairs will cover critical issues of integrating and optimising human resource aspects, training and operational issues towards achieving greater synergy and modernisation and capability augmentation of armed forces in the realms of strategic domain.

There will also be discussions on measures to identify and abolish colonial practices and obsolete laws and further incorporate the country's own ethos and practices in functioning of the armed forces.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare has short-listed for discussion issues such as resettlement of veterans by improving employability and promotion of entrepreneurship for start of micro enterprises by veterans, and improvement in the health services of the veterans.

The "chintan shivir" will conclude with an open-house session for inviting ideas and suggestions for enhancing organisational efficiency in various departments.

The event is being organised in line with the government's directions to have a real-time audit of the objectives achieved till date and carve a way forward towards achieving the desired goals in realistic timelines, the Defence Ministry said.