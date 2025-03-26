Delhi air remains in 'poor' category, AQI at 235 as temperature rises

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday morning for the second day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 235 at 8 am on March 26, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CAQM invokes Grap stage I curbs

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the ‘poor’ category on Monday. The decision was based on the CPCB daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) worsened, remaining in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 234 at 4 pm on March 25. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 206, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 169 and 214, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 289, remaining in the ‘poor’ category.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports a significant rise in Delhi-NCR's maximum temperatures, with no major change in the minimum.

Temperatures are expected to rise this week and may reach 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Wednesday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 19.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is expected to be 7 per cent, with wind speed at 7 km/h.