LIVE: Odisha Congress workers protest suspension and eviction of 12 MLAs from state Assembly

A Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee began its investigation on Tuesday into the alleged discovery of cash at the official residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The discovery followed a fire in the storeroom of his residence on March 14 in Lutyens' Delhi, where firefighters and police reportedly found the cash. In response to the allegations, Justice Varma vehemently denied any involvement, stating that neither he nor his family had placed any cash in the storeroom. On March 22, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted the panel to look into the matter.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to convene today, following a series of legislative updates. Yesterday, the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill with 35 government amendments and extended the mandate of the 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) until the first day of the last week of the monsoon session. The JPC is reviewing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at facilitating simultaneous state and national elections. The Lower House adjourned after passing the Boilers Bill.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of previously supporting the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, contrasting it with the BJP's focus on public welfare during the pandemic. His remarks sparked a walkout by Opposition members after tensions escalated over agitations.