LIVE: Odisha Congress workers protest suspension and eviction of 12 MLAs from state Assembly

Supreme Court: A Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee began its investigation on Tuesday into the alleged discovery of cash at the official residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The discovery followed a fire in the storeroom of his residence on March 14 in Lutyens’ Delhi, where firefighters and police reportedly found the cash. In response to the allegations, Justice Varma vehemently denied any involvement, stating that neither he nor his family had placed any cash in the storeroom. On March 22, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted the panel to look into the matter.
Parliament: Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to convene today, following a series of legislative updates. Yesterday, the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill with 35 government amendments and extended the mandate of the 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) until the first day of the last week of the monsoon session. The JPC is reviewing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at facilitating simultaneous state and national elections. The Lower House adjourned after passing the Boilers Bill.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of previously supporting the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, contrasting it with the BJP's focus on public welfare during the pandemic. His remarks sparked a walkout by Opposition members after tensions escalated over agitations.
Kunal Kamra comedy row: The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed for allegedly making derogatory comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar police regarding the case. The comedian stirred controversy during a show in which he referred to Shinde as a "traitor," leading to a political uproar in Maharashtra. On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club and the hotel housing the venue. Kamra, who has refused to apologize, questioned authorities about the actions they would take against the vandalism. Mahadev betting app case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai, along with the premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of Baghel early Wednesday morning. Odisha Congress protest: Congress workers in Odisha stage protests after 12 MLAs were suspended on Tuesday. Party leaders claimed that the suspended MLAs were physically assaulted while being removed from the Assembly premises. The MLAs had spent the night of March 25 inside the Assembly, demanding the formation of a House Committee to investigate alleged atrocities against women. After being removed by officials, the protest continued outside the state Congress office as the party sought justice for its members.
10:34 AM
Punjab Budget 2025: State FM Harpal Singh Cheema to present state Budget today
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to present the state Budget for 2025-26 today. This will the third Budget presented under the Aam Aadmi Party state goverment. The document is expected to focus on development, with emphasis on education, healthcare, and combating drug addiction.
10:30 AM
CBI conducts search at IPS officer Arif Shaikh's residence
After former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the CBI carries out searches at the residence of IPS officers Arif Shaikh.
10:28 AM
Judge cash row: Prashant Bhusham accuses govt of taking advantage
On Delhi HC judge cash row case, Advocate Prashant Bhushan tells PTI, "Unfortunately, the government is trying to take advantage of this Justice Varma affair to try and take control over judicial appointments. In the recent past, the government has been interfering in judicial appointments even though the appointments are supposed to be made by the collegium of senior Supreme Court judges. What the government has done is that they just do not say anything on the recommendations made by the collegium, they sit on it for a long time if they don't like the names. They appoint the people whom they like. The solution of this problem of corruption in judiciary is to have a robust system of examining complaints against judges of the higher judiciary."
10:04 AM
Odisha protest: Congress calls suspension of 12 MLAs an 'attack on democracy'
Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu has strongly condemned the suspension of 12 Congress MLAs from the state Assembly, calling it an attack on democracy. He stated, "Whatever happened yesterday will be written in black letters in history. Democracy was murdered, 12 MLAs were suspended. They were beaten up at 2.30 am and thrown on the road."
The incident unfolded on Tuesday when the suspended MLAs staged a protest in the Well of the House, demanding the formation of a committee to investigate crimes against women during the eight-month BJP-led government in Odisha.
9:56 AM
CBI confirms search ops at Baghel's residence linked to alleged Mahadev app scam
Officials confirmed that search operations conducted at former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur and Bhilai, are linked to the alleged ₹6,000 crore Mahadev Online Book app scam. According to the FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing on March 6, Baghel has been accused of cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Along with Baghel, Mahadev promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as 16 others, have been named in FIR.
9:39 AM
Waqf (Amendment) Bill protest: BJP defends Bill, calls Congress govt 'repressive'
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in a video message. He says, "The Congress govt repressive and regressive 1995 Waqf Act greatly victimises and dangerously discriminates against the disadvantage sections of Muslim community. This Waqf Amendment Bill will empower under-privileged sections of the Muslim community like children, poor, widows and women...in 2013, the communal Congress peddling its dangerous agenda of political appeasement and vote bank politics amended the Waqf Act, this gave unfettered powers arbitrary, authority and control to vicious vested interest who went on to exploit, corner and manipulate assets meant for poorer sections of the community..."
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board announced nationwide 'agitation' against Waqf Amendment Bill earlier this week.
9:35 AM
Kunal Kamra comedy row: Comedians are not above the law, warns Maharashtra home minister
On Kunal Kamra-Shinde comedy row, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam says, "Time and again making fun of Hindu gods, insulting Supreme Court, insulting senior leaders of the state in the name of comedy. This comedy will not be allowed in Maharashtra. If he is making fun of the government then he should understand that he is not above the law."
9:27 AM
Odisha Congress workers protest suspension of 12 MLAs
9:20 AM
Kathua, J-K: Search operations for terrorists enters third day
9:00 AM
Bhupesh Baghel questions timing of searches: 'Now CBI has come'
Bhupesh Bhagel's office questions CBI's timing, stating that it comes just before he was scheduled to travel to Delhi to attend a meeting of the 'Drafting Committee' - constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The post read, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the “Drafting Committee” constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on 8 and 9 April. Even before that, CBI has reached Raipur and Bhilai residence."
8:32 AM
CBI searches ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur, Bhilai
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residences of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai, along with the premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of Baghel.
The agency has not disclosed details regarding the case tied to the searches.