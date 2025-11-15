Delhi chokes on toxic air as IMD issues cold-wave alerts across regions

The air quality in the national capital worsened further on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘severe’ category across most areas, despite the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The toxic air added to the city’s growing respiratory distress.

At 8 am, Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 426, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. By 4 pm on Friday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 387, categorised as ‘very poor,’ with residents reporting breathing difficulties and aggravated respiratory conditions.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as: 0–50 ‘good,’ 51–100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101–200 ‘moderate,’ 201–300 ‘poor,’ 301–400 ‘very poor,’ and 401–500 ‘severe.’ CAQM examines plan for dust sensors across NCR roads In its latest attempt to curb extreme pollution levels, the Centre’s air pollution mitigation body is considering installing dust sensors along major stretches of Delhi and adjoining NCR cities to monitor road dust, one of the biggest contributors to particulate pollution. These sensors would provide real-time readings of dust levels across streets, helping identify pollution hotspots and enabling targeted road cleaning, water sprinkling, and enforcement of measures such as Grap restrictions and construction bans.

ALSO READ: NHRC asks states, UTs to act early to protect vulnerable from cold wave The data will also support detection of rule violations, prioritisation of road repairs, and long-term planning to reduce dust emissions, an especially critical pollution source in Delhi and other urban centres. 50 electric buses flagged off; AVTS foundation stone laid In a related development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 50 electric buses and laid the foundation stone for an automated vehicle testing station (AVTS) in Tehkhand. She said her government was committed to resolving Delhi’s pollution crisis. While acknowledging that the city’s challenges require time to address, Gupta said the administration had a clear policy framework and firm intent to tackle each issue, reported PTI.