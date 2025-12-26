Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; Asian markets trade higher
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 26, 2025: Gift Nifty indicated a flat start for Indian equity benchmarks on Friday amid lack of fresh triggers
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 26, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start on Friday amid a lack of fresh triggers. The Indian market was closed for the Christmas holiday on Thursday.
At 06:35 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,139 levels, up by 8 points.
Asian markets started Friday on a stronger note, even as several regional exchanges remained shut for the Boxing Day holiday. Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year in December, staying above the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target, according to government data on Friday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.93 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.73 per cent. Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for the holiday.
US markets settled in positive territory following a broader rally during a holiday-shortened session on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent to hit record highs, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 per cent.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, the basis of allotment of shares for the Gujarat Kidney IPO will be finalised today. In the SME space, E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO will open for public subscription. IPOs of Apollo Techno Industries, Bai Kakaji Polymers, Admach Systems, Nanta Tech, and Dhara Rail Projects will enter their last day of bidding.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Securities keeps 'Buy' on Arvind Smartspaces post management overhaul
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Securities has reaffirmed its positive outlook on Arvind Smartspaces, maintaining a 'Buy' rating following the company's optimistic outlook on its organisational transformation and tri-city model, which it believes will boost the scale of its projects. The brokerage emphasised Arvind’s robust balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation, assigning a valuation of 5.5x FY28E Pre-sales/Ebitda. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajanta Pharma to generate healthy margins from Biocon deal: PL Capital
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PL Capital has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Ajanta Pharma with a target price of ₹3,200 per share after the company signed an in-licensing agreement with Biocon for marketing semaglutide in 26 countries. Analysts see this move as a strong strategic fit with its existing franchise. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap, midcap stocks struggle behind blue-chip peer Sensex in 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smaller stocks lagged behind their bigger blue-chip peer Sensex this year as elevated valuations triggered profit-booking after a strong rally in the last two years. Analysts attributed the underperformance of smallcap and midcap indices in 2025 due to market normalisation after their exceptional outperformance in 2023 and 2024. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quick commerce Zepto to confidentially file draft papers for IPO on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zepto is planning to file the draft papers for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) on Friday (December 26), under the confidential route, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard. The company, after filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), will look to list on the bourses in the next calendar year. Zepto’s listing will mark the D-street debut of the first pure-play qcom platform in the country. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Second wave of dematerialisation takes off in unlisted companies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the mid-1990s, when the shares of listed companies first began to be held in electronic form, they accounted for less than 1 per cent of the stocks bought and sold on the stock exchanges. This climbed to 99.5 per cent by 2001. A similar second wave of dematerialisation is now taking place, this time for unlisted companies. This has been the factor in the number of issuers of demat securities rising from around 40,000 companies in 2022-23. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today: Airtel, Coal India and HCLTech on analyst's radar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel stock continues to display a strong bullish structure, consistently taking support near its rising 20- WEMA, which is acting as a dynamic support zone. Coal India stock has staged a strong rebound from its multi-month support zone, after forming a well-defined base during an extended consolidation phase. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manappuram Finance, Indus Towers among technical picks suggested by analyst
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said Manappuram Finance stock has staged a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart, supported by a surge in volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. Nuvama Wealth Management share has delivered a decisive breakout on the daily chart, supported by a pickup in volumes, signalling renewed buying interest. READ MORE
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Margins, valuation hurdles for Eicher Motors despite strong volume gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eicher Motors hit its all-time high on Wednesday, capping the year with gains of about 52.7 per cent. It has comfortably outperformed its peer index, the Nifty Auto, which saw an uptick of 22.7 per cent as well as the benchmark Nifty that rose 10 per cent during this period. While the September quarter results were in line with expectations, its ability to post more gains going ahead will depend on volume gains amid concerns on the margin front and valuations. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Large, midcap cutoffs set to scale new highs in Jan rejig amid market rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market capitalisation cutoff to qualify for mutual funds’ largecap and midcap universe is likely to surge to a new high in the next reclassification. The fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Amfi in the first week of January. A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates the largecap cutoff to surge 15 per cent to ₹1.05 trillion compared to the current threshold of ₹91,572 crore. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lack of triggers, weak demand may keep power stocks under pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A fast-growing economy should be aligned to higher power demand but that hasn’t been the case in the financial year 2026 till date (FY26TD). This has led to more renewables capacities, and clearance of legislation like Shanti which allows private sector involvement in nuclear, side by side with more thermal capacity. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Friday, even as several exchanges in the region remained shut for the Boxing Day holiday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.93 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.73 per cent.
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start on Friday amid a lack of fresh triggers. At 07:15 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 26,118.5 levels, up by 12.5 points.
7:13 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Sensex Stock Market Today Share Market Today MARKET LIVE Markets Asian markets US markets NSE BSE Nifty50 IPOs SME IPOs Gift Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 7:13 AM IST