Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,39,260; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,34,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,39,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,34,100.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,660.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,260 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,870 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,410.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,210 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,810.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,34,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,45,100.
US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after surging past the key $4,500-an-ounce mark earlier in the session, while silver and platinum trimmed some gains following their record-breaking rally.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,479.38 per ounce at 01:57 pm ET (18:57 GMT), after marking a record high of $4,525.18 earlier in the session.
US gold futures for February delivery settled 0.1 per cent lower at $4,502.8.
Silver hit an all-time high of $72.70 and was last up 0.7 per cent at $71.94 an ounce. Silver prices have surged 149 per cent year-to-date on strong fundamentals, outpacing bullion's gain of over 70 per cent during the same period.
Platinum peaked at $2,377.50 before paring gains to stand 2.4 per cent lower at $2,220.44. Palladium was down more than 9 per cent at $1,683.58 an ounce, retreating after touching its highest in three years earlier.
(with inputs from Reuters)