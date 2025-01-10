A tale of two cities: Delhi's air more toxic than LA's wildfire-hit skies

Synonymous with glitz and glamour, Los Angeles County in the United States is grappling with devastating wildfires that have engulfed parts of the region. The choking smoke from these infernos has pushed the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) into the "unhealthy" category, with a recorded AQI of 158. Yet, astonishingly, even amidst these natural calamities, LA’s air remains significantly cleaner than that of Delhi. The national capital, notorious for its persistent smog, recorded an AQI of 373 on Thursday evening, which worsened to a hazardous 410 by Friday morning, categorised as "severe" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This stark contrast highlights a troubling reality for Delhi, where poor air quality has become a daily struggle rather than an exceptional event.

Delhi's air pollution: A perennial crisis

While LA's wildfires and resultant pollution have triggered immediate public health warnings, school closures, and widespread concern, Delhi's residents endure severe air pollution with little comparable response. Despite air quality levels plunging to hazardous depths, such measures are seldom implemented in the national capital. Even a "severe" AQI is often treated as the new normal.

Notanly, the CPCB classifies AQI levels from "good" (0-50) to "severe plus" (above 450). Throughout 2024, Delhi recorded its highest number of "severe" AQI days since 2022, with 17 days surpassing the AQI 400 mark and 70 days categorised as "very poor." Shockingly, not a single "good" air quality day was recorded in the entire year, a grim milestone last observed in 2018.

Doctors equate breathing Delhi’s air to smoking ten cigarettes daily, underscoring the dire health implications for its 30 million residents. Prolonged exposure to such pollution aggravates respiratory illnesses and poses significant health risks. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours, use masks and air purifiers, and avoid poorly ventilated spaces.

The comparison between LA and Delhi’s air quality serves as a sobering reminder of the urgent need for sustained and effective measures to combat pollution.