Biden cancels his Italy trip to focus on response to Los Angeles wildfires

US President Joe Biden has cancelled his planned visit to Italy, the final overseas trip of his presidency, to monitor the response to the devastating wildfires raging in Los Angeles that have killed five people and forced thousands to evacuate.

Biden was scheduled to leave for Italy on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement of the trip's cancellation comes just hours after Biden departed Los Angeles after meeting his first great-grandchild, who was born on Wednesday at an area hospital. He received a briefing from local fire officials before returning to Washington.

Biden declared a Major Disaster declaration for California after returning to Washington.

President Biden decided to cancel his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

It would have been the final trip of Biden's presidency.

Over 100,000 residents are being evacuated from their homes in Los Angeles due to wildfires. At least five people have died.

A large number of Indian Americans too have been forced to leave their houses for safety.

The uncontrollable fire has so far burned over 70 sq km in three areas: Palisades, west of Los Angeles; Eaton, north of Pasadena and San Fernando Valley.

Parts of Hollywood were ordered to evacuate Wednesday as a new fire broke out in the hills.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed over 7,500 firefighting and emergency personnel to fight the devastating fire.

The Department of Defence has also deployed its resources, including 10 Navy helicopters and C-130 aircraft.

The California National Guard is adding two Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System units, and two more are being readied by the Nevada National Guard, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Helicopters are dropping water from the air and hundreds of firefighters continue to be on the scene to help respond to the fire emergencies, the City of Los Angeles said.

Officials urge residents to continue to heed warnings, stay safe and stay prepared during the ongoing wind-driven fire events.

Describing the fire as unprecedented, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told reporters that the firestorm was the biggest one in magnitude.

"Hurricane-force winds are usually accompanied by rain storms. But these are hurricane-force winds that are combined with extremely dry drought conditions, she said.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, nearly 27,000 acres were on fire as of Wednesday.

We're doing anything and everything and as long as it takes to contain these fires. It's going to be a hell of a long way. It's going to take time, Biden told reporters in Los Angeles earlier in the day.

The city, scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, now needs massive reconstruction efforts worth billions of dollars.