Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains 'poor' as smog persists amid rising temperatures

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' as smog persists amid rising temperatures

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Sunday morning with AQI at 221, as smog persisted despite easing winter chill and rising minimum temperatures across the capital

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Vehicles ply on a road amid smog as air quality remains in the poor category in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 8:58 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain ‘poor’ on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 221 around 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was marginally worse than Saturday’s AQI of 209.
 
Smog continued to engulf the national capital even as the winter chill eased and minimum temperatures showed a gradual rise.
 

Delhi area-wise AQI levels at monitoring stations

 
According to the CPCB data, several monitoring stations recorded concerning AQI levels:
 
Mundka: 275
Anand Vihar: 265
Bawana: 241

Also Read

Temperatures rise across North India, IMD forecasts rain next week

Energy market complex; India is wedded to strategic autonomy: Jaishankar

CM Yogi calls Delhi air a gas chamber, praises UP's clean environment

IndiGo crisis: How India's top airline avoided ₹100 cr fine, political heat

IndiGo plans to hire over 1,000 pilots after December flight crisis

Rohini: 250
Dwarka: 221
ITO: 213
Ashok Vihar: 243
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 265
Vivek Vihar: 252
Chandni Chowk: 228
 
According to AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 
The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that AQI levels may improve to the ‘moderate’ category, around 180, later in the day. The ‘poor’ category indicates that prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most individuals.
 

Political sparring over Delhi pollution data

 
Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned the credibility of Delhi’s pollution data and objected to the BJP government’s decision to install six new AQI monitoring stations in green and open areas of the city.
 
AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the intent of the BJP government led by Rekha Gupta was not to clean Delhi’s air but to artificially lower AQI readings by shifting monitoring infrastructure to greener zones, thereby creating a false impression of improvement without taking substantive anti-pollution measures, news agency ANI reported.
 
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday likened the air quality of the national capital to a “gas chamber” and said that people in Uttar Pradesh enjoy a clean environment and are not being suffocated despite ongoing development work.
 
“The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers,” he said, as reported by PTI.
 

Delhi weather forecast: Western Disturbance may bring rain

 
The winter chill and cold wave conditions appear to be easing in the national capital, with a rise in minimum temperatures and warmer afternoons. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to arrive on Monday, February 16, bringing the likelihood of rainfall over North India, including Delhi.
 
At present, Delhi is witnessing clear and dry weather, with daytime temperatures gradually rising under bright sunshine.
 
For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky with mist during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 26–28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Situation under control in Nagaland's Moava village after violent clash

Gujarat's 6th Vande Bharat Ahmedabad-Udaipur train to be inaugurated Feb 16

IndiGo flight from Bhopal makes go-around, safely lands at Raipur airport

One dead, 3 injured as Mumbai Metro line wall slab falls on vehicles

K'taka seeks MEA help after 22-year-old student goes missing in California

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi PollutionDelhi weatherBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story